Kerala CM Pinarayi request Centre to resumes flights to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from June 22.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan said many from Kerala, working in the Middle East countries including Dubai, were waiting to get back to work.
"Many from Kerala are waiting to get back to work in Dubai and other Gulf regions. Considering this, a direction may be issued to the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume the flight services to Dubai," Vijayan said in an e-mail to Modi.

The CM also apprised the Prime Minister of the state's willingness to conduct PCR tests for the passengers on request.

Dubai has granted permission to foreign nationals holding residency visas to return to the country from June 22 while the city will conditionally open its doors for tourists from July 7.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Muslim League leader M K Muneer have jointly written a letter to the PM asking him to take steps to bring back expats who wish to return to state within 30 days using Air India fligts, chartered flights andships.

The leaders have also sent a letter to the Chief Minister asking him to withdraw the decision on making it mandatory the 'no-COVID' certificate for expats to board the flight to the state.

The UDF leaders, in their letter to the Prime Minister, also sought financial aid to the families who lost their dear ones abroad to COVID-19 pandemic.

