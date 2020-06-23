Over 2,000 expats to arrive in Kerala today in 12 flights

Nedumbassery: More than 2,000 expatriates will arrive at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery on Tuesday in 12 flights from various parts of the world.

An Air India flight from Cebu in Philippines was suppose to arrive at Kochi at 7am via Mumbai and Chennai. However, the flight has been delayed and is now expected to arrive at 9:30am.

Earlier, two Air Arabia services from Sharjah landed at 1am and 1:30 am. Another one will reach Kochi at 12:30 pm.

A SalamAir flight from Muscat is scheduled to arrive at 11:15am and an Indigo service from Doha will fly in at 1:55pm.

There is also an Air India Express flight from Dubai that will land at 5:40pm, and a flydubai service, again from Dubai, that will arrive at 10:15pm.

An Indigo flight will bring passengers from Dammam in Saudi Arabia and it is expected to reach at night at 9:30pm.

A GoAir flight from Kuwait will land at Kochi at 6:50pm.

There will be two Gulf Air flights from Bahrain: one will arrive at 8:30pm and the other at 11pm.

On Monday, over 1,700 passengers arrived at the international terminal in eight flights. Also, 32 services arrived and departed from the domestic terminal.

International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country. However, the government started Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special flights.

Currently, the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission is going on and will end on July 2. In this phase, 432 international flights from 42 countries had been scheduled.

Ever since the mission was launched, close to two lakh Indians have returned home.