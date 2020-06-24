'Huge progress', doctors on condition of baby thrashed by father

Kolenchery: The words of the doctors at the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital brought joy to the Nepali mother waiting for five days outside the intensive car unit where her infant is undergoing treatment after being brutally assaulted by her father.

The mother couldn’t control her emotions and she started crying with relief when the doctors told her the baby is opening her eyes on her own; she is moving her hands and legs; she is crying, and that she has no fever.

The baby can now be breastfed, and the doctors consider this as a huge progress in her treatment.

Two-month-old Josita was brought to the hospital from Angamaly on June 18 with severe injuries on the head. The doctors performed emergency surgery to control the flow of blood in her brain.

She was put on medicines after the surgery and then she slowly started coming back to life.

Shaiju Thomas, 40, was angry that the child was a girl. He also suspected her to be the child of another man, the police said. He had assaulted both the mother and daughter many times before, the police said.

The Nepali woman married Shaiju Thomas of Kannur one year ago. The marriage ceremony was held in Nepal.

The two were Facebook friends and got close to each other, the police said. He had told her that he was a teacher.

The two led a lonely life in rented houses in Angamaly, the police said. She had no acquaintances in Kerala and she could not speak Malayalam. Shaiju had also told her not to interact with others, the police said.

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare will ensure the treatment and safety of the girl child, general secretary Dr Shiju Khan said.

The mother told Dr Khan that her husband did not like hearing the cries of the baby. On the night of the incident, the baby was unwell and crying.

The mother said she tried to make the two-month-old infant sleep, but she couldn’t. The incessant crying of the child made Shaiju angry and he slapped the child twice, the mother said.

He then threw her on the cot. The baby cried aloud and she suffered head injuries, the mother said.

When she told Shaiju to get an ambulance, he took the baby in an auto rickshaw to a private hospital in Angamaly, the mother told Dr Khan. The hospital referred them to another hospital as the baby’s injuries were severe.

Shaiju told the doctors there that the baby suffered the injuries after falling from bed. However, the nature of the injuries made the doctors’ suspicious and they called the police.

The police arrested Shaiju based on the statement of his wife. He has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) and Juvenile Justice Act.

The police said Shaiju was an alcoholic and also short-tempered.