Airlines from Gulf region may resume full services from next month

Dubai | Abu Dhabi | Doha: While some airlines in the Gulf region have started their international flights, the COVID-19-related restrictions on air travel in many countries has prevented them from resuming all their services.

But now indications are that the airlines will restart all their pre-COVID services from next month.

The Emirates Airlines has started services to about 41 cities from the United Arab Emirates. The other airlines such as Flydubai, Etihad and Air Arabia have also resumed some of their services.

But travel agencies are not accepting bookings for India and European nations, where the prevalence of COVID is still high.

Although the UAE now permits transit passengers, the air travel restrictions in many countries have meant very few are flying via Gulf countries.

Qatar Airways now operates 270 services to over 45 countries every week. From August 1, Qatar will also allow the entry of flights from countries where COVID cases are not widespread.

From Bahrain, daily services have resumed to UAE and London, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman are yet to resume their international flight services.

Only cargo airlines are now operating their services to India, as it has not permitted passenger flights.

Saudi return only after COVID is under control

Saudi Arabia will allow foreigners to return to the country only after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

It said it will extend the visas that have expired. But it will first process visas whose terms are yet to expire.

It said it will provide reentry visas to those whose visas have expired.

France objects to Vande Bharat flights

France has raised objections to the Vande Bharat Mission services being operated by Air India to bring back expatriates stranded abroad.

It has said that it will not allow passengers to France from India in the flights under the mission.

Last week, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Paris flew without any passengers.

France allows Air India to bring passengers back to India. However, it has been denying permission for passengers from India to land on its soil.

France has been demanding that its private airlines should be allowed to resume services to India.