Rs 10 likely to be minimum bus fare in Kerala during COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: In the time of COVID-19, the minimum bus fare should be Rs 10 in Kerala, with additional Rs 2 for every 2.5 kilometres after the minimum distance, the justice Ramachandran Commission has recommended.

The state government is likely to take a final decision on Monday.

The commission has handed over the report to the chief minister, transport minister A K Saseendran said.

Acting on the recommendations, the state transport department has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to issue the necessary order to increase its super class services.

The commission’s report has also suggested that students' fare should be lowered by 50%. But since all schools and colleges are closed in view of COVID-19, the state government will discuss if this is necessary, the minister said.

The commission’s proposals are aimed at helping bus operators and crew members who have faced severe financial stress after services were affected for about two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown that started on March 24.

The commission was appointed to look at the fares after bus owners took the state government to court over a decision to roll back the fare hike it had announced during the lockdown period.

The government had initially allowed bus operators to double the fare since it wanted them to run services with only 50% capacity to ensure social distancing among passengers. As the lockdown restrictions were eased, it rolled back the fare hike.