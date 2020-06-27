Kerala calls off Sunday lockdown, tight curbs only in COVID trouble spots

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to remove the complete lockdown on Sundays. All normal activities allowed on weekdays can now be carried out on Sundays as well.

The government had eased the restrictions last Sunday in view of the KMAT exams and also for candidates who had to complete their admission procedures at medical, dental and other educational institutions.

Liquor shops were also allowed to function last Sunday.

The state government decided to ease the restrictions by taking into account the prevailing conditions, officials said. The order announcing the easing of Sunday lockdown from tomorrow will be issued on Saturday, they said.

Liquor stores and bars will be allowed to function on Sundays, Excise officials said. Customers can make a virtual booking through the BevQ app, they said.

The government decided to remove the Sunday lockdown after studying the situation following the easing of restrictions that were announced last week.

The restrictions will, however, be in place in containment zones and other places with a high number of COVID cases.

The state government has urged people to follow all its guidelines and take precautionary measures to fight the disease.

The chief minister’s office said that a detailed order on the easing of Sunday restrictions will be released soon.

The Kerala government had imposed the lockdowns on Sundays to limit the movement of people as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

All activities except essential services were banned on Sundays. The lockdown was not relaxed even after the Centre eased almost all restrictions from June 8.