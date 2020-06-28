COVID-19: 5 healthcare workers test coronavirus positive in Malappuram

Malappuram: Five health employees, including two doctors, in Edappal have tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctors belonged to two private hospitals. One of them is a superintendent and the other is a paediatrician at a busy hospital.

Three nurses of the hospitals have also tested positive.

The employees were on duty till Saturday and must have come in contact with many patients, say the authorities. They are now preparing the contact history of the five affected people.

The infection was detected through random sampling. The test results of the five employees came around midnight on Sunday. Their samples were collected on June 19.

The first test was positive. Another test was done, which confirmed that they had COVID.

The cases were detected during tests done as part of the sentinel surveillance that is conducted to ascertain if there is community spread of the disease.

Minister K T Jaleel has, however, said that the state has not yet reached the community transmission stage.

On Saturday, five people in Edappal’s Vattamkulam panchayat were found to be COVID-positive through random sampling.

A bank employee, an auto driver, a Kudumbashree activist, a bus conductor of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and a housewife were the ones found to be infected with the coronavirus.

A meeting is being convened under the leadership of the district collector to assess the situation amid the growing number of cases.

The results of some more people who were subjected to random sampling in Edappal are yet to come.

Kerala on Saturday registered 195 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike in the state.

The state has been reporting 100-plus cases for the past nine days, but this is the first time the tally came near the 200-mark. The previous highest was June 23rd's 152.

Of Saturday's 195 cases, 15 are contact cases. Of them, five cases in Malappuram district were detected through the sentinel surveillance system – a very disturbing trend indeed.

Among the news cases, fifteen contracted the disease through contact. Of them, 10 are from Malappuram, two from Kollam and one each from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur districts.

The state has reported 4,071 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,108 persons have recovered. The remaining 1,939 patients are being treated in various hospitals.