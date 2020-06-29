COVID-19: No let up in positive cases amid fear of infection from unknown sources

Malappuram/Thrissur: Concerns over the emergence of coronavirus cases with no known source of infection in Kerala heighten as new cases emerge from Kerala's Malappuram district. Eleven positive COVID-19 cases, which include a couple of healthcare personnel, were reported from Edappal in just two days.

Two doctors and three nurses at private hospitals in Malappuram district lately tested positive for COVID-19. They were on duty till June 25 and were likely infected through direct contact with an infected unknown person.

The COVID positive healthcare staff were a doctor and a nurse at a hospital at Edappal town, and a doctor and two nurses at a hospital at nearby Sukapuram.

The hospital at Sukapuram has been shut subsequently.

Meanwhile, a woman bank official, an autorickshaw driver, a Kudumbashree worker, and a KSRTC conductor were among the 10 people, who got infected through contact elsewhere.

Random tests announced

With the latest finds, the authorities have responded with apt response measures. Vattakulam, Edappal, Alankode and Maranchery panchayats, and 47 wards in the Ponnani municipality have been declared as containment zones. Random testing of 1,500 people will be carried out.

Thrissur cases

The KSRTC depot at Guruvayur in Thrissur district has been temporarily shut after the bus conductor was found positive. The conductor was on duty on a bus from Guruvayur depot on June 15 and on another one that went to Palakkad via Pattambi on June 25. Reportedly, the conductor was also on the Vyttila-bound bus that had a stopover at Thrissur.

The contact list of the bus passengers is being prepared. Twenty-two staff have been already put under observation.

The conductor had also offered prayers at the Vattakulam Juma Masjid, which has now been shut. Sixty people, who were at the mosque, have been put under observation.

A woman councillor of the Chalakudy Municipality, which is in Trichur district, has also tested positive for coronavirus. The councillor's sister, who had visited her house in Chalakudy the other day, had reported fever and throat pain. Her COVID-19 test results are awaited.

Fewer number of tests?

Meanwhile, experts have rejected the state government's claims that the rate of contact transmission of COVID-19 has reduced despite a spike in cases since May 4.

Tests were conducted for only those with symptoms in the contact list of infected people, thus bringing down the numbers.

The disease was confirmed in those heading to other states from Kerala, pointing at contact transmission, according to experts.

As per the data till May 4, 165 of the 499 patients in Kerala got infected through contact, i.e. 33 per cent. The government claims that this has reduced to 11.82 per cent.

However, the health department has said that 62 per cent of the patients in Kerala do not show any symptoms. Therefore, it was dangerous not to test people from the contact list, who do not show any symptoms.

Tally so far

A total of 2,015 people is under treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala. The disease was confirmed in 118 people on Sunday, while 42 have recovered. Fourteen people had been infected through contact.

Of the new cases, 68 people were foreign returnees, while 36 were from other states. Most number of cases, 26, were reported from Kannur on Sunday. Cases in other districts: Thrissur - 17, Kollam - 10, Alappuzha - 10, Thiruvananthapuram - 9, Ernakulam - 7, Kozhikode - 7, Kasaragod - 6, Kottayam - 5, Malappuram - 5, Wayanad - 5, Idukki - 4, Palakkad - 4, Pathanamthitta – 3.