COVID-19: 131 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 75 recover

Kerala recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases and 75 recoveries on Tuesday. This is the twelfth day in a row that the state is posting more than 100 cases.

Of the 131 cases on Tuesday, 65 are from foreign countries. Twenty-five are from Kuwait alone. The others are from UAE (12), Saudi Arabia (11), Oman (6), Qatar (6), and one each from Bahrain, Moldova, South Africa, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.

Forty-six are from other states. Thirteen are from Tamil Nadu, ten from Maharashtra, five each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, four from Karnataka, two each from Bihar and Rajasthan, and one each from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh.

Ten contracted the disease through contact. They include four persons from Malappuram, two from Palakkad and one each from Kasaragod, Alappuzha and Kozhikode.

Nine CISF personnel from Kannur too contracted the disease through contact.

The state has reported 4,442 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,304 persons have recovered. The remaining 2,112 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 32

Kannur - 26

Palakkad - 17

Kollam - 12

Ernakulam - 10

Alappuzha - 9

Kasaragod - 8

Thiruvananthapuram - 5

Thrissur - 4

Kozhikode - 4

Kottayam - 3

Pathanamthitta - 1

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 23 (Thrissur - 1)

Thrissur - 12

Ernakulam - 7

Palakkad - 7

Thiruvananthapuram - 6 (Kollam - 1)

Kottayam - 6

Wayanad - 4

Kasaragod - 4

Idukki - 2

Kozhikode – 2

The spike in COVID cases in Malappuram continued on Tuesday also. The district reported 32 cases, including four who contracted the disease through contact. The wife (37) and son (2) of a native of Cheeran Kadappuram who had tested positive on June 22 have contracted the virus from him. A 50-year-old employee of Tanur village office, who had come in direct contact with the Kadappuram native, also tested positive. A Nechinkode native, who is a conductor of Angamaly KSRTC depot, has also contacted the disease through contact. The source of infection of the 39-year-old man is not known.

Of the remaining new cases, 19 are returnees from abroad and nine from other states.

Kannur reported 26 cases. They include nine CISF personnel.

Seventeen more cases were confirmed in Palakkad. Eight of them are returnees from Gulf countries while seven came from other states. The district reported two more contact cases. A 42-year-old man of Chalissery apparently contracted the disease from his colleague of a private firm in Ernakulam. He is admitted to the Kalamassery medical college hospital.

A 37-yar-old woman of Kollankanam also tested positive. She works at a flour mill in Kanjikode. Source of infection has not been identified.

All the 10 new cases reported in Ernakulam are returnees -- seven from abroad and three from other states.

Nine cases were confirmed in Alappuzha – five from abroad and three from other states. The ninth patient is a 52-year-old fih vendor of Kurathikad. He was tested positive in the tests conducted ahead of a surgery at Mavelikkara district hospital. He used to sell fish in an Ape mini goods carrier (KL-31 7132) near Kurathikad junction after buying fish from Kayamkulam market.

Similarly, a pregnant woman tested positive in Kozhikode as her swab was tested before delivery. She is a native of Kallayi. Three returnees from abroad also tested positive.

Kasaragod reported eight more cases. The district reported a case through contact after a gap of 36 days. Three each are returnees from abroad and other states. A 46-year-old native of Chengala contracted the virus through contact. He had travelled to Aluva in his car on June 17 and stayed at his villa there till June 26. He returned to Kasaragod the same day in his car.

Five tested positive in Thiruvananthapuram. They include a 76-year-old Nettayam native who died on Tuesday. He had symptoms since June 21 and returned to Kerala on June 27. He was admitted to the General Hospital following breathing difficulties. He died while he was being shifted to the medical college as his condition deteriorated.

Other districts

Thrissur -- Two each from abroad and other states

Kottayam -- Two from Saudi Arabia and one from Muscat

Pathanamthitta -- One from Kuwait

A total of 1,84,657 people are currently under observation in various districts of the state. Of them, 1,81,876 are under home or institutional quarantine and 2,781 are in hospitals.

A total of 330 people were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 6, 076 samples were examined. With this, a total of 2,31,570 samples have been sent for testing. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, a total of 47,994 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 46,346 samples have yielded negative results.

On Tuesday, 19 more regions have been converted into hot spots.

Of them, twelve are from Kannur alone. They are Pinarayi (Containment Zone Ward 5), Kottiyoor (11), Karivellur-Peralam panchayat (4, 9), Cherukunnu (1), Peringome Vayakkara Panchayat (7), Kadachira (3), Ullikkal (19), Chengalayi (14), Kadirur (18), Chembilode (13, 15), Kolayad (5, 6) and Patyam (9).

The other regions are Bharanikkavu (16); Kayamkulam municipality (4, 9), Chengannur municipality (14, 15) and Palamel (14) in Alappuzha; Thirunelly (4,5,9,10,12) in Wayanad, Kanjur (12) in Ernakulam and Thirumuttakot (8) in Palakkad.

Ten regions have been excluded from the list of hotspots in the state. They are Kankol-Alappadamba (containment zone sub ward 6), Mangattidam (4), Muzhakkunnu (all wards), Panoor (31), Peravoor (11), Thillankeri (all wards) and Udayagiri (2) in Kannur district; Bedadka (8), Badiyadka (18) and Kinanoor-Karinthalam (6) in Kasaragod district.

There are currently 127 hotspots in the state.