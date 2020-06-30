Kerala reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to 25

Thiruvananthapuram: One more person died of the COVID-19 in Kerala on Tuesday.

Nettayam native Thankappan, 76, died of COVID-19 at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

He succumbed to the coronavirus on June 27 after his return from Mumbai. His test results however, returned positive on June 30.



He suffered from comorbidities like diabetes and blood pressure. He died within one hour of being admitted to the hospital on June 27.

His mortal remains will be cremated according to the COVID-19 protocol. With this the death toll has risen to 25 in the state.

Speaking to the media, State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran who is in charge of the capital district overlooking COVID activities, said it was unfortunate that another person has succumbed to COVID-19.

"Right from the time he arrived from Mumbai he was under observation and under treatment. He had maintained all the prescribed health protocols and hence there is no reason for a worry on tracing his route map," said Surendran.

So far Kerala has recorded 4,311 positive cases, with 2,057 currently active.



COVID-19 deaths in Kerala

Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.