2,800 expats to arrive in Kochi on Tuesday

Kochi: Over 2,500 expats are expected to arrive at the Cochin International airport on Tuesday. Fifteen flights from the Middle East have been scheduled to Kochi.

Eight flights are scheduled to arrive from UAE, three from Saudi, two from Qatar and one each from Oman and Kuwait.

The following are the list of flights (arrival timings given in brackets):

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Spice Jet SG9062 (arrived at 2:44am)

Spice Jet SG9391 (08:45pm)

Dubai, UAE

Indigo 6E9497 (arrived at 4:55am)

Go Air G87199 (5:35pm)

Air India Express IX1434 (7:00pm)

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Air India Express (arrived at 4:08am)

Sharjah

Air Arabia G9427 (12:30pm)

Air Arabia G9787 (1:15pm)

Muscat

Salam Air OV1683 (8:42am)

Jeddah

Saudia SV3784 (6:00pm)

Spice Jet SG 9995 (6:00pm)

Dammam

Saudia SV3776 (7:30pm)

Doha

Go Air G87200 (6:30pm)

Indigo 6E9377 (7:30pm)

Kuwait

Kuwait Airways KU 1351 (11:05pm)

On Monday, seven flights had brought over 1,250 expats to Kochi.