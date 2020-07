9 more Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Nine more Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus outside the state on Tuesday.

Alappuzha native Sainudheen, 47, Chirakadavam native PS Rajiv, 53, Mankurussi native VC Ramakrishnan, 64, Kollam Karunagappally native Surendran Purushothaman, 55 and Thiruvananthapuram native Bhimapalli native Muhammed Salim, 45 died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Alappuzha native Justin, 41 passed away in Muscat.

Padmini Amma, 8 and Kannur native Padmanabhan, 58 died in Mumbai and Thrissur native Muhammed Shafi, 56 died in Bengaluru.