Stage actress drives auto for a living amid COVID-19 crisis

Pathanamthitta: The entertainment sector continues to be hit by the existing curbs on public activities over the COVID-19 pandemic. As theatres remain shut, producers of films and even plays are not in a hurry to commit new projects or stage those already launched. Artists, technicians and others who make a living from cinemas and plays subsequently find the going tough.

Manju KPAC has been a stage actress for more than a decade. But with the COVID-19 crisis keeping the curtains down on the stage, Manju is forced to drive an autorickshaw for a living.

The 36-year-old also uses a part of her earnings to help her colleagues in distress or buy groceries for them.

A native of Vallicode in Pathanamthitta, Manju has been working in the theatre for 15 years. However, she found it difficult to return home after performance at far-away regions as she could not find any means of transport late in the night.

Therefore, she bought an autorickshaw using her savings and an advance amount from the KPAC as Kerala People's Arts Club is known.

After the play, the drama committee’s vehicle would drop her off at Kayamkulam. And from there, she would drive her way home in her auto-rickshaw.

During the lockdown, the autorickshaw has become her only means to livelihood.

Though she had heard of artists being given financial help by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Manju said that she had not received any aid.

Manju has won accolades for her performance as Kani in 'Avanavan Thuruthu' - the stage adaptation of K R Meera's Arachar; Ganga of 'Pranayasagram' - the adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina; and Ayesha of 'Ntuppuppakkoraanundarnnu'.