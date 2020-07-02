Strict curbs in Ernakulam as COVID-19 cases surge

Kochi: Police have been instructed to keep strict vigil to ensure that restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus are followed by the public in Ernakulam district.

Authorities decided to enforce strict curbs in the district in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Six workers at the Ernakulam market have tested positive, triggering fears of a silent community spread. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Thursday the police have been asked to carry out frequent checks to find out those violating COVID-19 curbs.

“Strict action will be taken against those who do not wear mask and for crowding at shopping areas,” the minister said. People have been advised to go out only for unavoidable purposes.

Those with COVID symptoms like fever and breathing troubles should report to the health authorities over phone.

“No one should hide the symptoms,” the minister warned. The minister assured that the situation in the district is under control. Strict vigil has to be ensured in other markets in the district also. The markets will be sanitised with help of the fire and rescue services personnel. Crowding will have to be avoided in markets, Sunil Kumar said.

In the past three days 31 people have been tested coronavirus positive in Ernakulam district.

As many as 160 new coronavirus positive cases were recorded on Thursday in Kerala, marking the fourteenth day in a row that the state is posting more than 100 cases.