COVID-19 | Chellanam harbour in Kochi, Palayam market in TVPM shut

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: As large number of COVID-19 cases are being regularly reported from across Kerala, the authorities are back to imposing drastic measures. The government has decided to completely shut down several areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam cities to arrest the spread of the viral pandemic.

The fishing harbour at Chellanam on the Kochi coast in Ernakulam district has been shut after a fisherman's wife tested positive for the disease.

Four members of a family at Mulakulam in Piravom have also tested positive. Two children, who returned from Delhi, their grandmother and a relative were the infected.

A market in Kochi

More curbs likely in state capital

The number of cases with no known source of infection has been on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram. The disease has been confirmed in a migrant worker at the Saphalyam shopping complex at Palayam and in a lottery seller at Vanchiyoor but the source of infection remains unknown.

Palayam market and the Saphalyam complex have been shut for seven days, Mayor K Sreekumar said. These areas have been declared as containment zones.

Nearby shops and hotels, frequented by large number of people, have also been ordered to down shutters for seven days. Curbs were also imposed for street vendors.

The Mayor also said that more restrictions will be imposed at all the supermarkets and other markets in the city. Earlier, restrictions were imposed at Chala and Palayam markets to prevent over-crowding.

The police checks have been stepped up to avoid large gatherings of people at bus stops, government and private offices.

Vazhathoor (ward 17) of Neyyattinkara municipality, Thalayal (fifth ward) of the Balaramapuram panchayat, Poonthura (ward 66) of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Athani lane of Vanchiyoor, Palayam market area, Saphalyam shopping complex, and Palayam ward have been declared as containment zones.

Vanchiyoor and Kunnumpuram will also be declared as containment zones.

Strict curbs will be imposed in these areas and people should step out only for essential needs, the district collector said.

The emergency response team of the Corporation disinfected the affected areas, including Palayam market, secretariat premises, Ayurveda college premises and Vanchiyoor.