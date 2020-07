Thiruvananthapuram: Six Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus outside Kerala on Thursday, including three in the Gulf region and three within India.

Alappuzha Bharanikaavu native Amin Mazilil Nadir, 51, Kollam Oyoor native V Madhusoodanan, 58 and Kollam Anchal native Sherif, 52 died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Kolam native Sister Ajaya Mary, 68 and Pandalam native Thankachan Mahayi, 65 passed away in Delhi.

Palakkad native Unnikrishnan Menon died in Mumbai.