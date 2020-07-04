COVID-19: High alert in Thiruvananthapuram, more areas declared as containment zones

Thiruvananthapuram: High alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram to contain the COVID-19 spread with District Collector Dr Navjot Khosa declaring more areas as containment zones to limit the further spread of the highy infectious viral disease.

A police personnel was among the 17 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday.

The cop, of the Nandavanam AR camp, was on guard duty at the secretariat. Curbs have been intensified at the secretariat.

Apart from him, the disease was confirmed in three people in the corporation limits. They are residents of Poonthura, Manacaud, and Paravilla.

A fish vendor of the market at Ambalathara was also among the infected.

The infection was also confirmed in two people working at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Therefore, COVID-19 tests will be made mandatory for those coming from other states for work at the VSSC.

Areas lately declared as containment zones include Chemmaruthi Mukku (fifth ward) in Nagaroor Panchayat, Kuravara (10th ward) in Ottasekharamangalam Panchayat, Vaniyacode (18th ward) and Injivila (16th ward), both in Parassala Panchayat.

Some areas in Poonthura ward, and the Vazhuthoor ward in Neyyattinkara municipality, and Thaliyil ward in Balaramapuram panchayat have also been declared as containment zones.

As reported earlier, the number of COVID-19 cases with no known source of infection has been on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram.

In response the authorities are again imposing drastic measures as they had done during the early part of lockdown declared in late March.

Police checks have been stepped up to avoid large gatherings of people at bus stops, government and private offices. The city residents, who venture out of their homes, will have to note down the areas they visited and the route they travelled through.



Store worker infected

Major markets in the Thiruvananthapuram city have been shut after the viral disease was confirmed in an Assamese migrant worker at the Saphalyam shopping complex at Palayam.

The Saphalyam complex was shut on Thursday.

After Palayam ward of the city was declared as containment zone, Connemara Market at Palayam too was shut.

Initially, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, which is the largest city corporation in Kerala, had decided to keep the market open with regulations. However, after the district administration raised apprehensions, Mayor K Sreekumar gave instructions to shut the market, and nearby hotels and shops for seven days.

The Palayam market and the Saphalyam complex were disinfected.

Police personnel near the shutdown Connemara market in Palayam.

Steps have been taken to prepare the contact list of those who directly interacted with the Assamese case. He had turned up for duty at the shop on June 17. The symptoms surfaced on June 18. He came in contact with several people, including the staff. Most of these people are residents of the city.

Lottery seller too

The disease has also been confirmed in a lottery seller at Vanchiyoor, a locality in the capital city itself. As in the case of the employee at Saphalyam Complex, the source of infection of the lottery seller remains unknown.

Curbs were imposed at Vanchiyoor as the lottery seller was found positive for coronavirus that brings about COVID-19.

Secretariat road, Ayurveda College Junction and Vanchiyoor were subsequently disinfected.

Wayside eateries open till 7pm

Restrictions on public activities have also been intensified in the city due to a spike in cases, especially with unknown infection source.

The city civic body has ordered that all shops in the city, including wayside eatery (thattukada) can function only till 7pm.

The time regulations imposed at the Palayam and Chala markets will come into effect at all other markets in the city.

Regulations for shops

• Fruit and vegetable shops can function on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

• Shops selling groceries and stationery can function on alternate days.

• Only 50 per cent of other shops, including those selling fish and meat, can function on each day.

Supermarkets at malls

Supermarkets at malls can only function on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Only home delivery is allowed on holidays.

The Mayor also said that the CCTV cameras at the malls will be connected to the control room at the corporation.