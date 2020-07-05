Kochi Broadway trader dies of COVID-19 in Kerala

Kochi: Kerala reported another COVID-19 death on Sunday.

Yusuf, 66, was undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital since June 28. He hailed from Thoppumpadi in Ernakulam district. He was a trader at the Kochi Broadway.

Yusuf Saifudheen, who had been suffering from diabetes for long, was admitted to the medical college on June 28. He was admitted to the ICU from that day as he had severe pneumonia.



His condition deteriorated as pneumonia spread and affected his organs including kidney.

This is the second COVID-19 death reported in Kerala on Sunday. With this, the death toll has risen to 28 in the state.

A native of Wandoor in Malappuram district, Mohammad, 82, was undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Mohammad, who returned from abroad on June 29 was admitted to the hospital on July 1 and succumbed to the virus on Saturday. His test results however, returned positive in a TrueNAT test on Sunday morning.

So far Kerala has recorded 5,429 confirmed cases, with 2,228 currently active.

COVID-19 deaths in Kerala

Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadi in Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram) Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.