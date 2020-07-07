{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala Plus Two exam results postponed due to triple lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: The Plus Two or Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examination results of the Kerala State Board will not be declared on July 10 due to the triple lockdown in the state's capital.

The examination board meeting summoned on Monday was cancelled due to the lockdown.
Kerala, CBSE, ICSE syllabi for up to class 10 likely to be slashed

The meeting will occur on July 13 if the lockdown is withdrawn.

A triple lockdown has been imposed in 100 wards of Thiruvananthapuram district owing to the surge in COVID-19 contact cases here. The lockdown is currently, imposed for a week.

The Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were declared along with Technical Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) and Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) results on June 30.

