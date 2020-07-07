M Sivasankar removed from Kerala CM's Secretary post

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar has been removed from the post of Chief Minister's Secretary, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Tuesday.

Though Sivasankar has retained the post of IT secretary, it is likely that he will removed from this post as well, according to reports.

The decision was taken after it was alleged that the IT Secretary was behind the appointment of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, as operations manager at the Space Park. The Space Park comes under the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITI), which is under the IT Department of the state government.

Gold weighing over 30 kg was seized from a diplomatic baggage that had landed by air cargo at Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently.

Meanwhile, Mir Mohammed has been given the additional charge of CM's secretary post.

IT Secretary regular at Swapna’s flat

It is alleged M Sivasankar, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary of the Kerala government, is shielding Swapna.

It was after the Customs identied Swapna's role as the likely lynchpin of the gold smuggling racket, the IT Department sacked her. Swapna is now absconding. The Customs officers raided her house in the capital for over two hours on Monday.

Sivasankar was a frequent visitor to Swapna Suresh’s flat, the officer-bearers of the residents association of the building said.

He always came in the state’s car, the joint secretary of the association told media persons.

The Opposition and the BJP state president K Surendran have alleged that Sivasankar had ties with the accused in the gold smuggling case.