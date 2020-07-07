Three more Keralites die of COVID-19 outside state, death toll reaches 40 in Mumbai

Three more Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus outside the state on Monday. Pathanamthitta Kozhencherry native Roy Cherian, 73 passed away in Kuwait.

Roy Cherian was an employee at the Coca cola company. He is survived by wife Susan and daughter Neha.

Kollam Kadakkal native GK Vasudevan, 72 and Perumbavoor native Sivasanaran Pillai, 63, died of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Vasudevan is survived by wife Sudharmini and two children.

Sivasankaran is survived by wife Girija and two children.

Out of the 41 Keralites who died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, 40 resided in Mumbai.