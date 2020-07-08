Kerala reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to 30

Kasaragod: Kerala confirmed another Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

Megralpothoor native Abdul Rahman, 52, had arrived in Kerala from Hubli in Karnataka on Tuesday morning.

He was directly taken to the Kasaragod General Hospital from the Talapady border as he exhibited high fever on arrival.

However, he succumbed to the virus before reaching the emergency department.

His test results came positive only on Wednesday.

Four individuals, including the deceased, arrived at the Talapady border from Hubli in a taxi at 5:30 am. Abdul Rahman was transferred to the hospital in another car. He was admitted to the hospital by 6am.

Abdul Rahman, a merchant by trade, was a heart patient and had undergone surgery for the same. As he experienced severe fever, he had oxygen support till Talapady.

The health department has asked nine individuals-the companions in the car, the relatives who visted him at the hospital and the medical personnel who treated him-- to enter quarantine.

The emergency department has been disinfected following Rahman's death.

He is survived by wife Ramla and four children.

COVID-19 deaths in Kerala

Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Manoj (24, Kollam), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadi in Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram) Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.