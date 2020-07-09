Strict curbs in Ponnani as Malappuram sees spike in COVID-19 cases

There's no let-up in COVID-19 cases in Malappuram as the district keeps reporting a higher number of infections. Fifty-five more cases were detected on Thursday while only six patients recovered. Malappuram reported the most number of cases following Thiruvananthapuram where 95 tested positive.

The district now has 431 active cases. This is the highest number of district-wise cases in the state. Malappuram is the only district with over 400 active cases.

Of the 55 cases, 23 have been infected through the local transmission of the virus. Thirty-two cases are imported ones -- 30 from abroad and two from other states.

Ponnani woes



Ponnani has emerged a breeding hub of the virus with 21 of the 23 cases of local transmission being reported from the region. They tested positive as part of the surveillance tests conducted to check the spread of the virus.



The profiles of the people infected in Ponnani give alarming signals. Most of them, including police personnel, health workers and people's representatives, have been engaged in activities that demand interaction with the public. There are four staff of the Ponnani police station among the positive cases. Two bank employees, a junior public health nurse and an LPG distributor are among the infected.

There are 50 active cases in and around Ponnani alone. The situation has forced the district disaster management authority to impose stricter restrictions in the region. Special squads will be formed to find out those violating the restrictions. There will be a travel ban except for medical emergency, marriages and funeral. Religious places will remain shut and public gatherings will not be allowed. There will be full lockdown on Sundays.

50 in Palakkad



More migrant labourers testing positive appears to be a challenge in Palakkad. Of the 50 fresh cases confirmed, 17 are migrant labourers. Three more labourers from West Bengal, part of a 41-member group that returned on June 19, tested positive. Fourteen members of the group camped at Vandithavalam, had tested positive a day before. Results of 24 more people are awaited.



Eleven labourers from Jharkhand tested positive. They came on June 23 in a group of 24 for work at a power grid company. Results of the remaining 13 are awaited.

Similarly, three members of a 13-member group of labourers from Odisha also tested positive. Results of 10 are awaited.

Twenty-five returnees from abroad and 24 from other states (including migrant labourers) are among the infected. A woman (43) of Mezhathur contracted the disease through contact with her husband who came infected from Kuwait.

10 contact cases in Alappuzha



Of the 22 cases in Alappuzha, 10 contracted the disease through contact. Six of them are relatives of a pregnant woman of Pallithode who had tested positive on July 4. A Bharanikavu native (46) and his relative, a fish vendor of Kurathikadu, who tested positive recently, has also contracted the virus. A Pulinkunnu native who works at a seafood company at Ezhupunna, a Pattanakad native who works at Chellanam harbour has also tested positive. Their source of infection has to be traced.



Idukki saw a spike in the number of cases as 20 tested positive on Thursday. Of them, 19 are imported cases -- nine from abroad and 10 from other states. A female palliative nurse of Kanjikuzhi Community Health Centre contracted the virus through contact. The source of infection has not been identified.

Ernakulam reported only 12 cases on Thursday. There are four contact cases among them. Their sources of infection have been traced to patients who tested positive earlier. Eight cases are imported ones -- two from abroad and six from other states.