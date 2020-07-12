Thiruvananthapuram: More allegations have been raised against Swapna Suresh, accused in the 30kg gold smuggling case.

Visuals of a youth being assaulted by Swapna are being widely circulated on social media. The youth, who was assaulted during a wedding, has alleged that Swapna Suresh has a gang of goons at her command.

The assault allegedly happened during the wedding of Swapna’s brother Brown Suresh to the youth’s paternal cousin. The youth was accused of trying to sabotage the wedding and was assaulted in the hotel room. The youth alleged that Swapna had a gang of more than 10 people, including husband, a friend and smuggling case accused P S Sarith.

The youth alleged that Swapna verbally abused and slapped him several times. Even his mother and daughter were also harassed. She threatened to kill them if they speak out about the assault.

The youth also claimed that M Sivasankar, former Secretary to the Chief Minister, was present for the full duration of both the wedding and reception. Sivasankar was also present at the wedding hall when he was taken out of the room and assaulted again.

The wedding reception was held at a hotel on the SS Kovil Road on December 7, 2019.

Swapna had filed a case with the Thampanoor police, alleging that the youth assaulted her. But this case was later settled.

The Customs had seized 30-kg gold from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram last week. Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith are among those named as accused in the case. After allegations were raised that Swapna had close ties with M Sivasankar, he was removed from the posts of IT Secretary and Secretary to the CM.