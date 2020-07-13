COVID -19: 12 Malayalis die outside Kerala

Kottayam: Twelve more Keralites have lost their lives to COVID-19 outside the state in the last two days. Seven of them died in the Gulf countries, while five others died in other states in India.

Those died in the Gulf countries are: Noufal (36) from Thondernad in Wayanad district, Ameer Khan (45) from Punalur in Kollam, Kasim (52) from Thillankeri in Kannur, Abdul Jaleel (38) from Omanoor, Yasser Arafat (45) from Tirur, Asharaf (42) from Vengara in Malappuram and Jose (56) from Kodakara in Thrissur.

Noufal, a businessman in Saudi Arabia, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital for the past four days. He died on Sunday night. Noufal and his brother Noushad were staying together in Saudi.

While, Jose died in Dubai, four others – Ameer Khan, Kasim, Abdul Jaleel and Asharaf – succumbed to the virus in Saudi Arabia.

Though Yasser Arafat, mentioned in the list, died from electrocution, he was found to be coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, five Keralites died in Maharashtra. With this, the number of Keralites who died in Maharashtra rose to 46, of which 43 alone died in Mumbai.

Koyilandy native K V Narayanan Kidavu (84), Kollam native Sudarshanan (66) and Thalassery native Vijayan Rayarath (70) died in Mumbai, while Indira Nambiar (65) from Shoranur and Sajeev Kumar Nair (47) from Thiruvananthapuram died in Pune.

The deadly pandemic has so far infected over 12 crore people across the world.