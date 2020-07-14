Saudi-returnee, 47, under COVID-19 observation dies

Nazir, a 47-year-old expatriate who was under COVID observation at Alappuzha Medical College hospital died on Sunday.

A native of Chinakkara in Alappuzha, Nazir had returned from Saudi Arabia recently.

He was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital for other ailments but was moved to Alappuzha after he collapsed.

There has been no official confirmation from the government regarding whether COVID is responsible for Nazir's death.

There have been 36 COVID deaths in the state so far.

36 COVID-19 deaths in Kerala



Aruldasi (70, Thiruvananthapuram), Thyagarajan (74, Kollam), Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur), Valsala (63, Thrissur), Babu (52, Alappuzha), Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy in Ernakulam), Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram), Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadiin Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur(28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), DinnyChacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas(Edappal in Malappuram) Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram), Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).



Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.