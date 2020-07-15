Job, honour at stake as Customs officers look out for smugglers

(This is Part 3 of the series 'Gold & Diplomacy' by Manorama Online. Read Part 1 here: Read Part 1 here: Unwritten rule in smuggling: Death, the punishment for cheating. That's why Hamsa lost his life, Part 2: Smugglers hide gold in stomach to beat X-ray detection.)

Customs officers posted at various airports in India are at the forefront to check gold smuggling. These central government employees discharge their duties despite heavy workload and without the required manpower or effective detection devices. Along with counterparts in the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) they continue to nab culprits disregarding the risks involved.

The Customs at the Trivandrum International Airport successfully thwarted a big gold smuggling attempt on July 5 despite being severely short-staffed. At the old airport, the department earlier had 15 superintendents and 52 inspectors. Now, while it has the same number of 15 superintendents, the count of inspectors has gone down substantially — to 14.

Authorities have not considered for years the demand to increase the number of officers at the airport.

Luck, evidence decisive

The officers cannot act on just suspicion; if they do, they have to be prepared to face the consequences on their own, with no support or help from colleagues.

There are officials who have seized gold with proper surveillance, leaving no scope for doubts. Sometimes, it is just their gut feeling that helps them, even though they run the risk of inviting the wrath of the superiors if they are proven wrong.

Years ago, a passenger arrived at the Kozhikode airport with a table lamp. Though there was nothing extraordinary about the table lamp, the officer on duty got a little suspicious.

His team examined the lamp for long, but found nothing. His colleagues gave up. However, the officer’s suspicion was still intact. The passenger was a young man. He agreed when the officer asked him if he could open the lamp and inspect it. The officer inspected the whole stem with a light, but still found nothing.

The base of the lamp was made of granite pieces and there were no signs of manipulation. The officer was so sure about something concealed that he decided to break open the granite base of the lamp, which would have cost no more than Rs 800. He told his superiors that if nothing was found in it, he would pay for a new lamp.

He broke open the top part of the granite body. Under it was a wooden chamber. And inside the chamber were gold blocks weighing about 1 kg wrapped in carbon paper. The smugglers thought that the carbon paper would help them get past the X-ray examination.

In the gold markets in Dubai, there are packing experts who know many ways to hide gold in electronic equipment, clothing and even in the body that can escape detection.

Officials must always be vigilant to face the challenges they pose, like the officers at the Kozhikode airport who could not be deceived by canny packing methods.

Once, two tubes arrived at the airport and they were marked as containing grease for AC maintenance. All the supporting documents were in order.

However, Customs officials sensed foul play and decided to dig a little deeper. They didn’t find anything in the preliminary investigation. However, while normally such tubes weigh about 300 grammes each, the two tubes weighed more. The officers knew they were on to something.

They cut the tube. Inside, they found another tube made of hard plastic and covered with grease. The officials cut open that, too, only to find several gold coins weighing one sovereign each pasted together in a six-inch tube.

When officers are doubted

If any case slips past the Customs and if it is detected by some other agency, then the officer who was on duty comes under suspicion. This is the biggest pressure that Customs officials have to deal with, the fear of not detecting a case and then being hauled up when someone else does.

Even when a case is detected, it is difficult for investigators to find who the intended recipient of the smuggled gold is or where it was headed, officials said. In most cases, there would be no direct contact between the seller and the buyer. Those who plan the smuggling operations never come to light.

In a smuggling gang, each member is assigned a specific duty. Officers have to make some compromises to penetrate such gangs to find out where the gold is being taken. If it is certain that gold is being smuggled, they will have to follow the smuggler without being detected. They should first understand the functioning of the gang before making an arrest. But as this is difficult to execute, officers usually prefer to record an arrest at the airport itself as soon as a seizure is made.

In the recent case they detected 30 kg gold in a diplomatic baggage addressed to an official at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Three of the four primary accused in the case — Swapna Suresh, P S Sarith Kumar and Sandeep Nair — have been arrested. The fourth accused — Faisal Fareed — is yet to be arrested even as a mystery lingers on the person's identity.

Latest risk in frisking

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, officials have had to face another challenge — doing body examination without getting infected. Abroad, there are equipment to scan a body, but, in India, such devices are not widely used. Officials say scanning machines would make their job easy.

But, despite being handicapped by the shortage of staff and lack of necessary infrastructure, Customs officials continue to soldier on in their battle against gold smuggling.