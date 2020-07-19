COVID-19: 821 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday, 172 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 821 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 172 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Sunday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new positive cases, 629 people contracted the virus through contact. Source of infection of 43 people are yet to be determined. While 110 came from abroad, 69 came from other states. Among the cases reported on Sunday also include 13 health workers. With this the total number of cases reported in the state have risen to 12,480 and among them 7,063 are active.

This is the first time the state has reported more than 800 cases in a day.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram: 222 (203 from contact)

Ernakulam: 98 (84 from contact)

Palakkad: 81 (70 from contact)

Kollam: 75 (61 from contact)

Thrissur: 61 (27 from contact)

Kasaragod: 57 (48 from contact)

Alappuzha: 52 (34 from contact)

Idukki: 49 (28 from contact)

Pathanamthitta: 35 (24 from contact)

Kozhikode: 32 (26 from contact)

Malappuram: 25 (10 from contact)

Kottayam: 20 (12 from contact)

Kannur: 13 (2 from contact)

Wayanad: 1

District-wise breakup of patients cured:

Alappuzha – 32

Thiruvananthapuram - 25 (one each from Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta)

Thrissur – 21

Kannur – 21

Pathanamthitta - 16

Kasaragod - 12

Palakkad - 11

Kottayam – 9

Kozhikode - 9 (including one Thiruvananthapuram native)

Ernakulam - 8 (including one Alappuzha native)

Idukki - 5

Kollam - 3

COVID deaths

Kerala reported two deaths on Sunday: 75-year-old Kasaragod native Nafisa and 67-year-old Kunju Veeran in Ernakulam district.

Testing and quarantine

In last 24 hours, 18,267 samples were tested. In total, 5,32,505 samples (including routine, airport survillence, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. Of this, results of 5,060 samples are yet to be returned.

Of the 1,70,525 people in quarantine, 7,309 are admitted in various hospitals. Remaining 1,63,216 people are either under home or institutional quarantine.

With the addition of 20 new hotspots and after exception of 7 from the existing list, there is a total of 318 hotspots in the state now.

Contact cases soar

New COVID cases in Ernakulam touched almost 100 on Sunday. The district reported 97 cases, with 88 of them being infected through contact. The remaining nine cases are imported ones from abroad and other states.

Seventy of the total cases were reported from the three major virus clusters in the district -- Aluva - 37, Chellanam - 19 and Keezhmad – 15.

The infected people include four health workers. A Keezhmadu native in a private hospital in Aluva, a Keezhmadu native who works at a PHC in the area, a Thrikkakara native who works at a private hospital in Angamaly and a Kizhakkamabalam native who works at a private hospital in Ernakulam are the infected health workers.

A Kozhikode native driver who distributes fruits and vegetables in Maradu market has also tested positive.

67 positive cases in Pattambi market

The situation in Palakkad turned scary as 67 people who work at the Pattambi fish market tested positive. The workers were found to be infected in rapid antigen tests conducted among the workers in the market on Saturday. The rapid tests were conducted on 525 people after a worker tested positive without the source of infection being identified.

The district reported 81 cases on Sunday. Apart from the 67 cases in Pattambi, three more contacted the disease through contact. Source of infection has not been identified in the cases of a 27-year-old man in Cherpulassery and a girl in Mathur, aged six.

Of the 57 cases reported in Kasaragod, 48 were infected through contact. The district also reported its first COVID fatality.

Fifty-two more cases were confirmed in Alappuzha. Of them, 34 are contact cases. Source of infection is not known in the case of a 55-year-old native of Andhakaranazhi and a 40-year-old native of Mavelikkara.

There are eight cases without known source of infection among the 49 cases reported in Idukki. There are total 21 contact cases.

The source-less cases include a seven-year-old boy in Adimaly, a migrant labourer in Bison Valley and a Maniyarankudi native who was in police custody for illicit liquor peddling.

Of the 24 contact cases reported in Pathanamthitta, source of infection is unknown in one case. The 29-year-old native of Vadasserikkara who works at Chittar police station tested positive in the antigen test.

Of the 32 cases reported in Kozhikode, 26 contracted the virus through contact. Seventeen tested positive in the antigen tests conducted in Vanimel, Kozhikode corporation, Thiruvangoor and Koyilandi.

Malappuram reported 25 more cases with 10 being contact cases. Source has not been identified in five cases including health workers.

Kottayam district reported 20 more cases. Of them, 12 contracted the virus through contact. Source is not known in four cases including an employee of a shop in the Ettumanoor fish market.