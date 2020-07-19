Thiruvananthapuram continues to fester but the day's COVID tally could be misleading

For the sixth consecutive day, Thiruvananthapuram district has topped the number of fresh cases in Kerala. And in all these six days the tally was more than 150.

On Sunday, it was 222, the fourth occasion in the last six days the number crossed 200; the record was set on July 16 when 339 fresh cases were reported. Of the 222 cases officially listed, 203 got the virus from contact and nearly 180 of them are from the coastal regions.

Carried over cases

However, Sunday's 222 does not reflect the true picture of the day as the figure seems to carry the burden of cases that tested positive two and three days ago. Reason: Far less number of tests were held on Sunday, especially along the coast.

For instance, in hotspots like Kadinamkulam and Anchuthengu, two villages that account for over 120 positive cases, no tests were conducted on Sunday but still 30 cases from the area have been included in the day's official list.

In other words, many cases that went unreported in the last few days have been included in Sunday's list of fresh cases.

Virus still hyperactive

Though the tests were kept to the minimum on Sunday, the positivity was alarmingly high, over 50 per cent, wherever they were conducted along the coast.

In Poonthura ward, for instance, 30 tests were done and 19 were found positive; ten were from a single family that had a Gulf returnee.

In Karumkulam, which includes highly affected wards like Puthiyathura and Pulluvila, 53 tests were done and 22 were declared positive.

However, in containment spots like Manikyavilakom and Beemapally, no tests were conducted on Sunday. Yet, the official list put out on the day had individuals from these areas. Ward members say these could be numbers that were not included earlier.

However, 150 tests were done for the Vizhnjam belt - Vizhnjam, Harbour and Kottapuram wards - and only nine were found positive. This belt is the only region along the coast where the virus spread appears to be slow.

Back to RT-PCR tests

If the numbers showed a shocking rise in the last five days, it was because antigen tests that produced quick results had been used. Now that there is a shortage of antigen kits, the health officials have gone back to the RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests in coastal areas. This will mean that it will take time, two to three days, for the results to be declared.

The results of RT-PCR tests done in hotspots like Kadinamkulam and Anchuthengu villages two days ago have still not been announced.

Delayed results can affect containment measures as potentially positive individuals will remain in the community even after the tests are done. Antigen tests gave the results in less than half hour and this allowed positive cases to be quickly shifted to hospitals or first line treatment centres (FLTCs).

Local bodies create more beds

To the credit of local bodies in affected areas, they have shown their mettle when the going got tough. For instance, Karumkulam panchayat in the south of the district has by now converted schools and community halls into FLTCs. “We now have 350 beds in three FLTCs in the panchayat,” said G Anilkumar, the panchayat president.

Kadinamkulam panchayat, to the north, has also created two FLTCs that can accommodate 250 patients. “We found that more people were willing to come for the tests only if they had an assurance that if they turn positive they would not be taken to faraway hospitals to be admitted,” said Kadinamkulam panchayat president Felix.

Two ticking time bombs

In the heart of the city, the threat of super spread in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is a major concern. By now, 18 health workers, including seven doctors, have been found positive. Over 100 post graduate students and house surgeons were tested on Sunday but their results would arrive only on Monday (July 20).

The Chala market area, the centre of wholesale trade in the capital, is the other area that requires attention but where tests have not yet picked up. On Sunday, two individuals of a colony at the entrance of Chala market have tested positive. “Two days ago, a worker in the market had also tested positive. This only shows that many people in Chala could be carrying the virus,” Chala ward member S K P Ramesh said.

His worry stems from the fact that it is from Chala that retailers and small traders from Poonthura and other affected coastal wards make their purchases. “They come early in the morning in small trucks and pick-up vans and collect their goods. Traders in Chala want retailers from the coast to be prohibited from entering the market till the COVID scare blows over. But if we do so people in the coast would suffer, they will go hungry,” Ramesh said.