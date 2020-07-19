NIA takes Swapna, Sandeep to Thiruvananthapuram, conducts 7-hour investigation

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has brought Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two prime accused in the Trivandrum Airport gold smuggling racket, to the state capital to gather more evidence in the case.

The evidence gathering began around 12:20 pm on Saturday at the Heather Homes’ flat near the secretariat where the gang is said to have held crucial meetings to carry out its gold smuggling operations through the diplomatic channel.

Suspended bureaucrat M Sivasankar, the former IT secretary and the former principal secretary to the chief minister, is said to have arranged the flat for the gang.

Sandeep and Swapna were first taken to two places in two different vehicles.

The NIA took them to the three flats Swapna had stayed on rent in Ambalamukku; Althara, Vellayambalam; and PTP Nagar, Sandeep's family house at Aruvikkara 10th Mile and the shop in Kuravankonam that made the fake seals and documents of the UAE Consulate. The questioning and the collection of evidence lasted for about seven hours.

At Ambalamukku, people gathered in large numbers when they came to know NIA had brought Swapna to the place. The agency also collected information from Sandeep's mother at his family home in Aruvikkara.

Sandeep explained to the investigators how he transferred the smuggled gold that reached the airport.

The NIA team left for Kochi with the two at 7:15 pm.

The NIA team’s visit was a secret. Even the local police were not aware of it.

Swapna refused to answer questions from the media. Sandeep seemed calm. He told the media that he had faith in the NIA and the courts.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department also conducted inquiries at Sandeep’s family house and his ‘Carbon Doctor’ workshop in Nedumangad.

They also gathered evidence at the flat in Karakulam that Sandeep had taken on rent in his wife’s name a year ago. They entered the flat after breaking the lock. The examination that started around 1:15 pm ended at 5:55 pm. Sowmya was with the Customs officials all through the investigation.