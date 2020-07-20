Medical College Hospitals in Kerala reeling under COVID-19 crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: Several Medical College Hospitals in Kerala are reeling under the COVID-19 crisis with a steep rise in the contact transmission cases and the number of daily patients crossing 800. The hospital functioning also has been hit with several doctors and hospital staff being quarantined.

Doctors quarantined

* Seven doctors and two nurses are among the 20 who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in four days. A total of 150 people, including 40 doctors, are in quarantine. But the hospital functioning has not been disrupted.

* The disease was also confirmed in a nurse of the nephrology department at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and two patients of the surgery department. Seven doctors and 17 nurses have been quarantined. All patients of the nephrology department have been put under quarantine.

* A patient of the ophthalmology department at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital is suspected to have been infected. Ten staff have been quarantined and the ward shut. Sixteen healthcare personnel, including doctors and nurses, were quarantined the other day.

* Twenty doctors are among the 54 quarantined staff of the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

* A doctor at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital has developed the symptoms. Five doctors have been quarantined. Strict curbs imposed at the hospital.

* Two doctors are among the five who have tested positive for the disease at the Munnar Tata Tea General Hospital. The hospital has been shut. A case has also been filed against a doctor, who did not go under quarantine after returning from Tamil Nadu.

Not just hospitals, other public service sectors, including the police and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), have also been affected amid a spike in cases.

821 more cases, 3 deaths

As many as 821 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday. The source of infection remains unknown in 43 patients; while 629 were infected through contact transmission.

Ernakulam native Kunjiveeran, 67, who was under treatment for COVID-19, and Thiruvananthapuram native P Jayachandran, 56, succumbed to the illness on Sunday. The disease was also confirmed in Nafeesa, 75, who had died the other day. She was a native of Uppala in Kasaragod.