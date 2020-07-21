Norms on COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals in Kerala to be finalised soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is expecting a further surge in COVID-19 cases and accordingly authorities are ramping up healthcare facilities. Even as more temporary hospitals and First-Line Treatment Centres are being readied on a war footing, private hospitals too will be thrown up to reduce the load on public hospitals.

The state government has issued an order on July 6, giving permission for the private hospitals to carry out COVID-19 treatment. However, the private hospitals has not commenced admitting as they await a clearer picture.

As uncertainty continues over the treatment of COVID-19 patients at private facilities, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has said that the issue would be resolved within a couple of days.

Minister Shailaja held talks with the hospital authorities in the wake of the rampant spread of the COVID-19.

At least 20 beds have to be allocated for COVID-19 treatment at the private hospitals. And a separate entrance must be ensured for the patients, the guidelines stipulate.

Rate cap

The government order, capping the price of medical tests, would be applicable for private hospitals as well. The PCR test to diagnose COVID-19 would cost Rs 2,750 and TrueNAT test Rs 1,500.

The government would consider the demands of the private hospital managements, seeking permission to conduct antigen tests to ascertain COVID-19 cases.

So far the government decided what type of patients should be sent to the private hospitals. But from now on, the patients can pick the private hospitals and pay the rate fixed by the hospital, subject to the overall caps.

Those who are part of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), a popular public healthcare scheme, can also seek treatment at the private hospitals. They can seek treatment at the 214 hospitals that have been empanelled with the KASP. The hospital managements have already agreed to the medical package for KASP beneficiaries.

Daily rate for KASP beneficiaries

General ward – one bed – Rs 2,500

General ward with oxygen support – Rs 3,300

ICU – 6,500

Ventilator – Rs 11,500

One PPE kit – Rs 1,000