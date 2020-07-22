Five more suspected COVID-19 deaths in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Five more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday.

Karunagappally Kulashekharaparam Rahiyanath Beevi, 55; Kasaragod native Khairoonisa, 48; retired Thiruvananthapuram MG College Senior Superintendent B Radhakrishnan Nair, 56; Kozhikode Kallayi native Koyotti, 57; and Tamil Nadu Kambam native Narayanan, 65, succumbed to the coronavirus in the past two days.

Rahiyanath was confirmed COVID positive after she fell unconscious at her home in Karunagappaly on Tuesday. Four of her relatives, including her son have been tested COVID positive.

Radhakrishnan Nair was also tested positive for the coronavirus after death.

Khairoonisa, who was under treatment for COVID-19 at the Pariyaram Medical College passed away on Wednesday morning. She was admitted to a private hospital in Kasaragod with fever and vomiting four days ago and transferred to the Medical Colleg after being tested positive on July 20. It is not clear how she contracted the disease. The samples of her husband, S Shafi and son have been sent for testing.

Narayanan passed away while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

These deaths however, have not been added to the official COVID-19 death toll of the state yet. According to the data released by the Directorate of Health Services, only 44 individuals have died of coronavirus in the state.

COVID deaths in Kerala

Victoria (72, Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram), Nafisa, (75, Uppala in Kasaragod), Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva in Ernakulam), Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram), Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur), B Aneesh (39, Thrissur), Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur), Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki), Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram), Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha), Thyagarajan (74, Kollam), Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur), Valsala (63, Thrissur), Babu (52, Alappuzha), P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy in Ernakulam), Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram), Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadiin Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram), Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from. Kasaragod native Abdul Rahman also is excluded in the official list as they claim he was brought dead to the hospital while travelling from Hubli in Karnataka to Kerala.