Smuggled gold changed hands at star hotels, flats in Thiruvananthapuram: Sarith

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case unearthed here early this month are now being made to do the rounds of the Kerala capital as investigators are busy corroborating evidence.

P S Sarith, the main accused in the gold smuggling case, has said that the gang used star hotels, flats and deserted places in Thiruvananthapuram to plan and carry out smuggling activities and transfer money.

He made the confession to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team that took him to 10 places in the capital to collect evidence in the case.

Sarith is the first accused in the gold smuggling case that was detected by Customs officials after they seized a diplomatic baggage at the Trivandrum International Airport with 30 kg gold.

Sarith, a former PRO of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, usually got the diplomatic consignments meant for the consulate released from the airport cargo complex.

On Tuesday, Sarith showed NIA officials the shop near the Kerala Secretariat that made forged documents and forged seals. He was also taken to the houses of co-accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep as part of the evidence-gathering procedure.

He was first taken to Sandeep Nair's house at Pathamkallu, Aruvikkara. It was here that Sarith often handed over gold to Sandeep. The NIA had earlier seized phones and electronic devices from Sandeep's home.

The next stop was Swapna Suresh's flat at Ambalamukku.

Swapna and Sandeep are the second and fourth accused in the case. Swapna was also employed at the UAE Consulate and that’s how she came to know Sarith. Sarith and Sandeep had known each since the days they worked together in a private establishment a few years ago.

Sarith was later taken to a few deserted and isolated areas. Swapna and Sarith had turned a vacant parking lot at Kuravankonam, a bar hotel at Nandavanam, the front of a furniture shop at Kesavadasapuram and a roadside place in Kowdiar into safe havens for exchanging gold.

Sarith said the fake documents used at the Trivandrum International Airport to get diplomatic baggage released were made at an establishment at Thiruvallam on the oputskrts of the Kerala capital. The investigating team found evidence that corroborated his statement.

He was taken to his own house and to the Heather flat at Statue Junction at Palayam that was rented by former IT secretary M Sivashankar for the smuggling gang.

The team also took him to Swapna's rented flat to collect evidence.

The NIA team, which left Kochi early in the morning on Tuesday, reached Thiruvananthapuram around 11 am. Sarith was first taken to the Police Club.

The NIA approached the City Police Commissioner's Office seeking protection just 10 minutes before Sarith was brought to the Police Club.

The NIA team had three officers. Later, revenue officials joined them to collect evidence.