UAE Consulate gunman suspended; had faked death threats: Police

Thiruvananthapuram: The well-entrenched gold smuggling racket that had successfully brought nearly 200 kg gold through diplomatic channel had in its sway high-ranking government officers and cops.

The role of even a civil police officer who was deployed as the gunman of the UAE Consul General came under scrutiny soon after an alleged suicide-bid late last week over alleged threats to his life from the smugglers.

Now even as the investigators say the gunman, SR Jayaghosh, concocted the story, he has been handed a suspension order by the Kerala Police for violation of service rules, including absenteeism and failure to discharge his duty.

The City Control Room DySP has been asked to conduct a departmental inquiry against Jayaghosh.

Jayaghosh had allegedly attempted suicide after the gold smuggling case came to light. The Customs Department and the NIA obtained some crucial information related to the gold smuggling case after they questioned Jayaghosh.

According to Jayaghosh, he often collected the diplomatic parcels with smuggled gold from the airport and smuggled the luggage as per the instructions of Swapna Suresh, the former Consulate employee arrested over the case.

Call records of Swapna revealed she had dialled Jayaghosh.

Sarith, a former PRO of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, usually got the diplomatic consignments meant for the consulate released from the airport cargo complex.

Suspension grounds

The police decided to suspend Jayaghosh after realising that the investigation team would question him further over the smuggling case.

Moreover, Jayaghosh had failed to inform authorities that the UAE Consul General had left the country, the city police commissioner said in his suspension order against the gunman.

He also violated the procedure laid out for return of the pistol that was in his possession while he was the gunman, and this was a breach of service rules, the order said.

Moreover, there are allegations that Jayaghosh was appointed at the UAE Consulate based on a recommendation and that he was given the job under pressure from top-level officials in the government.

Jayaghosh was found with a slashed wrist near his house around Friday noon after going missing a day earlier. While being taken to the hospital, Jayaghosh told reporters that he had no role in the smuggling bid and he did not commit any crime.

He had been working as a gunman of the UAE Consul General for the past three years. After the Consul General returned to UAE an attache with the Consulate was in charge. Thereafter, Jayaghosh was not reporting to the Consulate regularly.