Kerala gold smuggling case: Sivasankar in the hot seat, NIA grilling on

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case, has questioned top bureaucrat M Sivasankar for a second time on Thursday.

Sivasankar's grilling began at the Police Club in Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, by Thursday afternoon. NIA officials had earlier sent him a letter asking him to be present for the questioning.

Sivasankar, who was ousted as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary and the state’s Information Technology secretary soon after his links with the gold smuggling case accused came to light, was questioned for 9 hours by the NIA last week.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold at the Trivandrum International Airport from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

While the NIA is investigating whether there is a terrorist connection to the smuggling racket, the Enforcement Directorate is looking at financial transactions.

Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate, and who later worked as a consultant in the Space Park project of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), which is under the IT Department, was dismissed after her involvement in the gold smuggling case came to light.

The customs department got to know about Swapna’s role when they questioned P S Sarith Kumar, the former PRO at the UAE consulate. The customs department said Swapna forged documents of the UAE consulate to obtain diplomatic immunity to run her gold smuggling operations. Swapna and co-accused Sandeep Nair had been on the run after their name cropped up in the sensational case. They were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on July 11.

Sarith is the first accused in the case while Swapna is second and Sandeep is fourth.

Sivasankar reportedly was close to the trio and had met with them several times at various places including his apartment.

So far, central agencies have arrested 15 people in connection with the case.