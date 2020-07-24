Seven more die of COVID-19 in Kerala, unconfirmed deaths rise to 11

Seven more persons died of COVID-19 in Kerala in the past two days.

Annie Antony, 76, a resident of an old-age home in Mundampalathu, Kakkanad in Ernakulam district passed away on Friday. Thirty-three individuals, including nine nuns had tested COVID positive at the centre so far.

Karaparambu native Rukhiyabi who passed away at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and Kozhikode Panniyakara native Muhammed Koya, 70 who died while in observation have also been tested COVID positive.

Kattoor Thekkemadam native Mariyamma, 85, who passed away at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and Puthenveetil Babu, 56, who died at the Thiruvanthapuram Medical College Hospital also tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Kasaragod native Madhavan, 67, who was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College succumbed to the coronavirus.

The antigen test results of deceased Thiruvananthapuram native Treasa Varghese, 62, have also returned positive.

With this the number of unaccounted COVID deaths have risen to 11 in the state.

The deaths of Parassala native Thankamma, 82; Malappuram native Irshad Ali, 29; retired Thiruvananthapuram MG College Senior Superintendent B Radhakrishnan Nair, 56 and Kasaragod native Khairoonisa, 48 have also not been included in the official list released by the Directorate of Health Service.

According to a clarification issued by the Kerala government, deaths of three COVID patients have not been included in the state's list as COVID-19 was not the cause of death in these cases. A Kollam native who died on July 12 due to drowning and a Thiruvananthapuram native who died in Kottayam on July 21 has also been declared positive on July 22 after reconfirmation from NIV Alappuzha. But these deaths are not included in the COVID-19 death list as COVID-19 was not adjudged to be the cause of death. The death of a Tamil Nadu native who was under treatment in Thiruvananthapuram who expired on July 21 is also not included in the Kerala COVID-19 death list.

COVID deaths in Kerala

According to the government's official release 50 individuals have died of COVID-19 in the state so far.

Koyotti (57, Kallayi in Kozhikode, Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam), Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram), Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally in Kollam), Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor in Kannur), Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki), Victoria (72, Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram), Nafisa, (75, Uppala in Kasaragod), Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva in Ernakulam), Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram), Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur), B Aneesh (39, Thrissur), Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur), Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki), Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram), Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha), Thyagarajan (74, Kollam), Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur), Valsala (63, Thrissur), Babu (52, Alappuzha), P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy in Ernakulam), Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram), Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadiin Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram), Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from. Kasaragod native Abdul Rahman also is excluded in the official list as they claim he was brought dead to the hospital while travelling from Hubli in Karnataka to Kerala.