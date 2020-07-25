Gold smugglers likely had nexus with Muvattupuzha-based gang

Muvattupuzha: A well-established network of gold smugglers and underground money handlers is being unearthed with the multi-agency investigation by Indian authorities into the Customs seizure of gold from a diplomatic bag early this month. Sources from the probe agencies say more people from Muvattupuzha are now under the surveillance soon after the arrest of a few handlers and hawala operators.

A few others from the central Kerala region are also involved in the gold smuggling racket, sources said.

A trader from Muvattupuzha, which is in the Ernakulam district, is also under the radar of the investigating agencies.

The investigation team is currently keeping a watch on two Dubai-based Malayalis who are referred to by the underworld as the 'Anikkad Brothers’. Intelligence agencies suspect the two are involved in gold smuggling and black money activities.

Anikkad is a village near the Muvattupuzha town.

The 'Anikkad brothers' involved Rabbins and Jalal Muhammed, who was recently arrested, in gold smuggling, sources said.

The duo are relatives of a Muvattupuzha resident who has been investigated many times by agencies for hawala transactions in Dubai.

Rabbins, who is under investigation, is said to be in Dubai.

Both Jalal and Rabbins have amassed a large amount of property in a short period of time, investigating agencies said.

The Anikkad Brothers were behind their escape to the Middle East, avoiding arrest, soon after their Perumattom-based gang was busted by the local police.

Perumattom is a village near Thodupuzha, which is 17 km from Muvattupuzha.

Growth of 'Anikkad Brothers'

The racket of 'Anikkad Brothers' grew after the arrest of gold smugglers at the Kochi airport in 2015. Thereafter, gold smuggling from the Gulf came under the control of Jalal, Rabbins and the 'Anikkad Brothers'. They benefited from the experience of these arrested smugglers as soon as they were released, sources said.

ED lens on black money - gold smuggling link

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started investigation into the alleged use of black money by the accused, including Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, in the latest gold smuggling case.

Meanwhile, the Customs questioned the accused at the NIA office on Friday with the permission of the court. Its officials then went to the district jail and recorded the arrest of the accused.

The Customs will take them into custody after their COVID tests are done.

Swapna Suresh

Swapna under mental stress: Lawyer

Swapna's lawyer has requested the NIA court that she is facing severe mental stress and she should be allowed to talk to her children over phone from time to time

This plea was made during the hearing of her bail application.

The NIA has already opposed the bail applications of the accused, including Swapna, reasoning that they had indulged in anti-national activities and the investigation is at a critical stage.

If the accused are granted bail, it could result in destruction of evidence. Also, the possibility of the accused, who have connections at the top level of the administration, leaving the country cannot be ruled out, the NIA told the court.