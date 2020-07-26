The official tally of COVID-19 cases continues to paint a grim picture, especially for Thiruvananthapuram.

For the 13th consecutive day, the district has topped the list of positive cases in Kerala. On Sunday, the official version is, there are 175 new cases, most of them, as usual, from the coastal areas.

Sunday holiday

Fact is, no tests were held on Sunday in some of the most affected coastal regions in the district, even in a large cluster like Poonthura. In other words, a good chunk of the cases that make up 175 on Sunday are cases carried over from the last two days.

Except Karumkulam panchayat that includes Pulluvila, major coastal clusters in the district - Adimalathura, Poonthura, Kadinamkulam and Anchuthengu - were left untested. Tests were not carried out even in emerging clusters like Karode, Kattakada and Kulathoor.

In Karumkulam, 58 tests were held and 21 were declared positive on Sunday. This takes the number of infected in Karumkulam to 409, and these were detected when 921 tests were done. A positivity rate of 44.4 per cent, which experts say is alarming.

In nearby Kottukal panchayat, which includes the coastal regions of Adimalahura and Ambalathumoola, the positivity rate is higher, 56.4 percent. Till now, 172 tests were done and 97 were found positive. Still, no tests were done on Sunday.

Crime of commitment

The spread in Kottukal appears as intense as in Poonthura. Ambalathumoola ward member Kochuthresia and two ASHA workers had tested positive. It appears that they were victims of weak administrative response.

More than a week ago, when tests were first conducted in Kottukal panchayat, 30 of the 36 tested in Kottukal were declared positive. While 22 were shifted to hospitals and Covid First Line Treatment Centres after huge protests, eight were left stranded.

"The ward member (Kochuthresia) and an ASHA worker stayed with the eight hoping that an ambulance would arrive at least by midnight. It did not come even by 1 am. So five people returned to their homes but three youths refused to move. The ward member and the ASHA worker stayed with them," a health official in the area said.

Four days later when tests were done on health workers in Kottukal, Kochuthresia agreed to give her samples, too. "I thought I will set an example as people in our area were reluctant to take the test," said Kochuthresia.

By then, she had a slight running nose. She and the ASHA worker tested positive. Both are in a CFLTC in Kariavattom. Kochuhresia was given a paracetamol tablet on the first day. Now her symptoms have vanished and she no longer takes any medicine.

Suicidal tendencies

Coastal folks are yet to realise that the refusal to provide samples could be suicidal. For instance, a 70-year-old woman who fell unconscious in her house at Ambalathumoola in Kottukal two days ago has been declared positive. She had not taken the test.

In Karumkulam, 11 deaths of people who have not provided samples for the test have been reported in the last two weeks. COVID has been confirmed in six of them but only two have been officially confirmed: Victoria (72) and Vinod (40), both of them Pulluvila natives.

Complacency, too, is fuelling the spread. In Kottukal, for instance, a man who had given his sample for testing indulged in high-risk behaviour much against advice. He was a conductor at KSRTC's Nedumangad depot.

His sample was taken on July 19 and the result was announced on July 23. In between, he held the meeting of the residents' association of which he was president and farmed his plot with hired labour. Now, over 30 families in Mannakkallu ward of Kottukal have been asked to go into quarantine. Their samples are expected to be taken on July 27.

Crisis deepens in Medical College

Though official figures are hard to come by, the crisis in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is deepening. Sources said two more post graduate students in the medicine wing has tested positive, taking the total tally of infected doctors to 15 and the number of health workers in quarantine to nearly 250.

The virus is wreaking havoc in other areas of the Corporation. When 84 vagrants were rounded up and tested on Sunday, two were found positive. This is further proof that the virus is spreading quickly within the city without being noticed.

Along the southern fringe of the Corporation, in Nemom, a mother and daughter tested positive. They had been to the Nemom Santhivila Taluk Hospital where a doctor, a nurse and an attender had tested positive two days ago. An employee of he Corporation's zonal office in Nemom has also tested positive, prompting authorities to shut the zonal office.

The Corporation's zonal office in Ulloor has also been closed down.