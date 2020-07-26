Customs to expand gold smuggling probe to UAE

Kochi: The Customs officials have decided to expand the probe into the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case to the UAE.

The probe agencies had received information on the smuggling racket in Dubai and hawala syndicate from the statements of Sandeep Nair, Swapna Suresh, K T Ramees, Faisal Fareed and Rabbins.

Normally, the Customs do not carry out investigations abroad in connection with gold smuggling cases due to the lack of provisions.

However, Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar has instructed that the whole smuggling gang involved in the Thiruvananthapuram case should be nabbed and the department will go to any extent to achieve this.

The Customs department had seized 30kg gold, worth nearly Rs 14 crore, from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. The Union Home Ministry had then directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the case. P S Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Faisal Fareed and Sandeep Nair were named as accused.

Two of the accused Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith are former employees of the Consulate.

The statements of the UAE Consulate would also be recorded in connection with the case. If permission is not granted for direct questioning, the questionnaire will be emailed. Even if the Customs do not get a response, it would be able to appraise the Court that the procedures were followed.

Swapna and Sarith

Meanwhile, Swapna and Sandeep reiterated the link to the UAE Consulate officials during an interrogation the other day.

The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate had on Friday formally arrested Swapna and Sandeep after a special NIA Court granted the permission to formally arrest them.

Sarith was earlier interrogated by the Customs. The Court also adjourned the bail plea of Swapna till July 29.

In her plea, she has alleged that she was implicated in the crime on a wild imagination without any basis and the case was the offshoot of the political rivalry between the state and central governments, triggered by the colourful and fictitious stories aired by the media.

She claimed that there was no prima facie evidence to attract an offence under Sections 15, 16 and 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case being investigated by the NIA.

NIA has informed the Court that Swapna, Sandeep and others had conspired together and separately at various places in the state to damage the country's monetary stability by destabilising the economy by smuggling large quantity of gold from abroad.

In a report submitted in the court last Tuesday, the investigation agency also said it is suspected that the accused had used the proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means.