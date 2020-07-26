Lost in e-way: How RTI requests to IT Dept end up in Australia 

Thiruvananthapuram: There has been an influx of RTI requests to the Kerala IT department, which has been embroiled in controversies over appointments and consultancy deals. However, many of the requests have been going to the e-mail address of a Malayali residing in Australia.

Therefore, no information from the department supposed to be dealing with information technology is reaching the applicants as their requests get lost in transition.

An RTI request for information on the consultancies working for the IT department got a response from Australia.

A person who introduced himself as Kuriakose Philip wrote back: “Your RTI request has come to me. I have been receiving a lot of applications from the IT department for a long time. I have no idea what's going on.”

Subsequent investigations revealed the path the emails take.

RTI requests received by the IT Department by e-mail are forwarded to all the institutions concerned for their replies. A copy of the mail goes to C-DIT, which is under the chief minister. The C-DIT registrar forwards the mail to the administrative officer, who sends it to an employee under him named Kuriakose to prepare a reply.

However, since the email address with the administrative officer is wrong, his forwarded messages go to the other Kuriakose working in Australia.

So, while the RTI applications have been going to the wrong email address for months, neither the C-DIT nor the IT department seem to be aware of it. This is what has been happening with a department that is supposed to be efficient and foolproof in all matters related to information technology. The irony couldn’t have been more stark.

Agriculture department can be IT's role model

A similar RTI application was sent to the agriculture department and this is what happened. The department got the RTI request by post on July 14. The public information officer, P Jayakumari, prepared the reply on July 16.

The reply was emailed to the RTI applicant on the same day to avoid any delay that could be caused by post.

While the law allows up to a month’s time for a response, Jayakumari took just two days to reply to the request. The agriculture department seems technically quite advanced than the IT department.