Test for police dogs amid COVID-19 crisis

Kottayam: Even as Kerala grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, the home department remains firm on conducting tests for police dogs.

The test is being held to check the skills of the canines in the state police dog squad.

A four-member team of the cops is travelling to all districts in the state to conduct the test. However, Thiruvananthapuram was exempted as a lockdown has been imposed in the Kerala capital.

The tests for Kollam, and Alappuzha districts were held first, followed by Pathanamthitta. The team arrived in Kottayam the other day. However, the test was cancelled after a cop of the AR camp tested positive for the disease. The test was conducted in the Idukki district on Saturday.

The police personnel are also apprehensive about travelling to various districts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the cops had sought for the tests to be postponed, the home department reportedly refused to concede.

First such test

This is for the first time that such a test is being held for canines. Tests of detecting bombs and drugs, and picking up human scent are conducted to ascertain the skills of the canines.