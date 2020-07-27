Old rifle, poaching cases set to haunt gold smuggling kingpin Ramees

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to reinvestigate the case over the smuggling of six rifles in 2019 by K T Ramees, considered to be the mastermind of the Trivandrum International Airport gold smuggling case.

The Customs had handed over the investigation into the rifle case to the Kerala Police. But the police had closed the case stating it did not receive the forensic report. It is, however, suspected that pressure from higher authorities was behind the closure of the case.

The rifle seizure was made at the Cochin International Airport. They were reportedly in disassembled form.

Ramees, who is an accused in the latest seizure of 30 kg gold from a UAE diplomatic bag at the Thiruvananthapuram aiport, is likely the main link in the gang that has been smuggling gold from Dubai for years.

Ramees, a Perinthalmanna native, is currently in the custody of the Customs.

Likely tip-off

Investigating agencies have found out that some Bengal natives had smuggled gold through the diplomatic route before Faisal Fareed started using the mode. Fareed, a Dubai resident, has been arrested by the UAE authorities and he is likely to be extradited to India after he was booked in the recent gold case.

A gang that had smuggled gold in this manner earlier had likely tipped off officials about the smuggling being carried out by the racket of Ramees, Fareed, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and P S Sarith Kumar. They are among the main accused in case registered after the July 5 bust in the Kerala capital.

NIA breakthrough

The NIA achieved a major breakthrough in the case when it found Rs 1 crore and 1 kg gold in bank lockers maintained by Swapna, the second accused in the case.

At the time of her arrest along with Sandeep in Bengaluru, Swapna had tried to hide a bag. The NIA seized the bag and handed it over to the court. The NIA got details of the lockers while examining the documents in the bag.

The NIA investigation into a phone number in Kerala that Swapna had last called before her arrest led the agency to a person who on questioning revealed the place where she had hidden her passport and other documents. She had asked the person to open her lockers if anything untoward were to happen to her.

Poaching arrest to be recorded

The forest department will record the arrest of Ramees in a case of shooting deer in Palakkad.

Forest authorities from Walayar in Palakkad had sought the permission of the Kochi NIA court to record his arrest. The Forest Department has also decided to take him into custody.

It is alleged that Ramees and his gang shot dead three deer in July 2014 in Kanchikode-Malampuzha forest area. Officials also found that he smuggled deer meat.

Ramees is the main accused in the case in which five people have been charged.

