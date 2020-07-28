Gold smuggling: 20 Hawala agents involved in high-stakes deal, claims Customs

Kochi: At least 20 Hawala operators had stakes in the high-profile Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case, as per the Customs (Preventive) Unit.

Some 12 operatives with links to Hawala gangs are already in the custody of the Customs. Sandeep Nair, KT Ramees, Faizal Fareed, and Rabins KH are believed to be the kingpins who leveraged the ‘influence’ of prime accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith in the UAE Consulate to smuggle gold through the airport, Customs sources said. (The Customs seized 30 kg of gold concealed in a consignment of washroom fittings which arrived on an Emirates flight on June 30. The seizure was made on July 5).

The accused had conspired in apartments owned by them in Thiruvananthapuram, Customs sources said. However, M. Sivasankar, the now-removed Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, was not aware of the smuggling and allied activities, as per the information elicited from those in custody.

Sources say the apartment owned by Sivasankar was also ‘a conspiracy den’ used by the perpetrators. The statements also reveal that the tainted officer had close links with Swapna, Sarith, and Sandeep.

Sources familiar with the investigation said there was no proof to establish Sivasankar’s direct link to the smuggling ring.

Smuggling history



Sources said the gang had smuggled in 200 kg of gold in 23 transits. The investigators had seized cargo packets, parcel wrappers, and electrical spare parts reportedly used in the smuggling from Sandeep’s residence.



The Customs team had been told that 78 kg of gold (of the total 200 kg brought in) was sold off through on P.T. Abu, now in custody. The rest of the gold was being traced and the Customs had a fair idea of where it was, sources said.

The Customs intends to secure the custody of the accused including Swapna and Sandeep and then proceed to investigate in the UAE as well. Efforts are on to bring Faizal Fareed and Rabins to Kerala from the Gulf. The agency has sought cancellation of their passports too.

Arrests



The Customs have, till date, arrested 16 accused in the case including Swapna Nair and Sandeep. The others are PS Sarith, KT Ramees, Jalal Mohammed, Amjad Ali, P. Mohammed Shafi, Edakandan Saithalavi, TM Anwar, TM Samju, P.M. Abdul Hameed, Pazhedathu Abubacker, P.T. Abdu, Mohammed Abdu Shameem, CV Jifsal, and Humsath Abdusalam.

