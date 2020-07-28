Customs gets custody of Swapna, Sandeep in gold smuggling case

Kochi: Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the key accused in the sensational gold smuggling case were on Tuesday sent to five-day Customs custody by a court here.

Considering the petition by the Customs department, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Economic Offences here granted it custody of Swapna and Sandeep till August 1.

It directed the Customs to keep Swapna Suresh under the surveillance of a lady Customs officer not below the rank of Superintendent during custody.

The Court also observed that it found no harm in positively considering a request by the woman that she may be given an opportunity to interact with her children at least by electronic means in the supervision of an Investigation Officer subject to feasibility.

The duo was formally arrested by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate on July 24 when they were produced before the Special NIA Court here as their custody period ended.

Swapna and Sandeep, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru on July 11, were subjected to custodial interrogation by the agency earlier.

In its plea seeking the custody of the accused, the Customs said the investigation is at infant stage and arrest of more persons named Faizal Fareed and Rabins, who allegedly control smuggling operation, is required for the purpose of future successful investigation.

Noting that statements of some high profile people were being recorded by Customs as well as NIA, the Customs said the cross-checking of those statements are essential to test the credibility and also unravel the truth.

Three Central agencies to seek custody of gold smuggling accused

At least three Central agencies were trying to secure custody of the accused in the case. The racket was unearthed when the Customs, on July 5, seized a 30-kg gold consignment which arrived on an Emirates flight on June 30.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Customs (Preventive) wing, and the Enforcement Directorate sought custody of the accused including Swapna, Sandeep, and Sarith.

Customs sources said they had not been able to question the accused as they were in NIA custody. The Customs had recorded their ‘arrest’ at the District Jail, Ernakulam, on July 24. The agency filed a custody application in the Economic Offences Court on July 27.

The ED also registered the ‘arrest’ of the trio on July 22 and moved a custody application in the Principal District and Sessions Court.

The Customs, which initiated the case, could not make any headway as they could not secure the custody of the accused till date. There has been pressure on the agency to get custody.

The court had on July 27 declined a Customs’ plea for a three-day custody extension of Ramees, another accused, so that he could be interrogated along with the other three.

The NIA special court on Tuesday sent Ramees K T to seven day NIA custody.