Keralite nurse stabbed to death by husband in US

Monippally: A 28-year-old Keralite nurse was stabbed to death by her husband at Miami in USA.

The victim was identified as Merin Joy, a native of Monippally in Kottayam. She was a nurse at the Broward Health Coral Springs.

The police have arrested her 34-year-old husband Philip Mathew (Nevin) over the gruesome murder. He has been reportedly charged with first-degree murder.

The couple had been living separately for a while. It is suspected that a domestic feud led to the murder.

They have a two-year-old daughter, Nora.

Merin was stabbed around 7.30am on Tuesday, while she was returning home after her night duty. She suffered 17 stab injuries. Even as she was lying wounded at the parking ground of the hospital, she was run over by a vehicle. Though the police rushed Merin to the Pompano Beach hospital, her life could not be saved.

Nevin fled the spot soon after the murder, but the police arrested him from a hotel room. He was found with self-inflicted stab injuries.

Nevin, who worked at Michigan, had turned up at the Coral Springs the day before and stayed at the hotel. He waited for Merin at the parking ground and attacked her.

The couple along with their daughter had gone home last December. However, they got into a domestic spat and Nevin returned early. Merin placed her daughter under the care of her parents and resumed her job at Miami.

Merin had resigned from her current job and planned to shift to Tampa on August 15. She was brutally attacked after finishing her last shift at the hospital.