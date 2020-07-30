Thiruvananthapuram: 506 people tested positive for coronavirus and 794 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the positive cases today, 375 had contracted the disease through contact, of this, source of infection of 29 people could not be traced. While 31 came from abroad, 40 came from other states. Thirty-seven health workers also tested positive in the state on Thursday.

The state has reported 22,303 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 12,159 persons recovered. The remaining 10,060 patients are being treated in various hospitals. The total number of contact cases in Kerala has risen to 12,119.

Two deaths were also recorded on the day – Kozhikode native Alikoya, 77, and Ernakulam native Bipathu, 65. With this, the state's death toll rose to 70.

Announcing Thursday's updates in his sunset media briefing, Pinarayi said the low number of positive cases is due to some technical issues related to ICMR web portal and that the list is incomplete.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur – 83

Thiruvananthapuram – 70

Pathanamthitta – 69

Alappuzha – 55

Kozhikode – 42

Kannur – 39

Ernakulam – 34

Malappuram – 32

Kottayam – 29

Kasaragod – 28

Kollam – 22

Idukki – 6

Palakkad – 4

Wayanad – 3

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 220

Kollam – 83

Pathanamthitta – 81

Ernakulam – 69

Thrissur – 68

Kozhikode – 57

Kottayam – 49

Kannur – 47

Palakkad – 36

Idukki – 31

Alappuzha – 20

Wayanad – 17

Malappuram – 12

Kasaragod – 4

Rubbishing the allegations against government's participation in the containing the spread of the virus infections, the chief minister said the government's swift reaction to the pandemic situation helped to reduce the infections.

From when the first case was confirmed in the state on January 30, 2020, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10k-mark on July 16. However, it took only 11 more days to cross 20,000 cases.

Key points from the CM's speech:

• The chief minister wished all believers on occasion Eid ul-Adha on Friday and warned that celebrations should be done with caution

• Marriage celebrations should be limited to a maximum of three hours duration and only 20 people shall be allowed.

• Home isolation will be allowed for asymptomatic patients. In the initial stages, health workers will be using this facility.

• Regional health care workers will visit and take stock of the situation. If complications are found will be moved to hospital or COVID first line treatment centres.

• KSRTC will conduct long-distance services with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

• Screen time of students who are attending classes online must be limited as it might lead to both physical and mental health issues.

• So far, 6,82,699 people came to the state since the relaxation of lockdown measures. Of this, 4,19,943 came from other states, while 2,62,756 people came from abroad.

Marriages, funerals

The restrictions on marriages and funerals came after several such cases turned out to be super spreaders.

At least five people who attended a wedding at Trikaripur in Kasaragod district have tested positive for coronavirus with the authorities deciding to screen all participants.

Kasaragod District Medical authorities on Wednesday confirmed the development and said efforts were to trace all the contacts.

Kasaragod reported 49 positive cases on Wednesday out of which 32 had contracted the virus through contact.

This is the latest in events such as weddings and funerals turning out to be COVID-19 spreaders in some places in Kerala.

Taking a serious view of such incidents, the government had on Tuesday said a maximum of 20 people would only be allowed to participate in marriages or funerals, lowering the limit from earier 50.

More than 70 people had been infected after attending a marriage and a funeral in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts recently.

Meanwhile, officials said 23 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Thavinhal panchayat in Wayanad, taking the total infections related to the funeral to 76.

Eight members of two families, who attended the funeral in the area, had recently tested positive for COVID-19 following which authorities tested 210 people who came in contact with them.