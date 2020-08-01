COVID-19: Kerala Police headquarters shut for 2 days for sanitisation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police headquarters here has been closed for Saturday and Sunday after three coronavirus cases were reported on the premises, official sources said.

It was decided to use the weekend to sanitise the complex that has over 650 staff, news agency IANS reported quoting sources.

"For these two days, only the very bare minimum staff will report for work so that the sanitisation can be completed quickly. From Monday onwards, things will be back to normal," said the official.

In the past one week, two police officials and one ministerial staff have tested corona positive, following which it was decided to close the HQ for two days.

Police chief Loknath Behra has announced that all police officials above the age of 50 will now not be posted for COVID duty.

First COVID death

Kerala lost its first police personnel to COVID-19 on Friday. V P Ajithan (55), a sub inspector with special branch, Idukki, died at the Kottayam Medical College around 11:45pm. He was first admitted to the Idukki medical college and shifted to Kottayam on Wednesday night as his condition became severe.

He was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.

A native of Poochapra, Velliyamattam, Ajithan was posted at the Kanjikuzhy station. It is said that he could have contracted the virus through his wife who was tested positive earlier along with his son. Later, his son and wife were tested negative.

This is the first time a policeman died due to COVID in Kerala.

A driver with the Excise department had succumbed to COVID in Kannur in June.

The deceased, Sunil Padiyur (28) was under treatment at the Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur.