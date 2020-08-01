Police officer succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala

Kottayam: Kerala lost its first police personnel to COVID-19 on Friday. V P Ajithan (55), a sub inspector with special branch, Idukki, died at the Kottayam Medical College around 11.45 pm. He was first admitted to the Idukki medical college and shifted to Kottayam on Wednesday night as his condition became severe.

He was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.

A native of Poochapra, Velliyamattam, Ajithan was posted at the Kanjikuzhy station. It is said that he could have contracted the virus through his wife who was tested positive earlier along with his son. Later, his son and wife were tested negative.

This is the first time a policeman died due to COVID in Kerala.

A driver with the Excise department had succumbed to COVID in Kannur in June.

The deceased, Sunil Padiyur (28) was under treatment at the Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur.

