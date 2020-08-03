Smuggling accused Swapna, Sandeep undertook UAE consulate works on contract

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case could have secured the contract to furnish the proposed new consulate of the UAE in Hyderabad.

Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair made this revelation during questioning by the Customs (Preventive) Wing.

(The racket was unearthed when the Customs, on July 5, seized a 30-kg gold consignment which arrived on an Emirates flight on June 30).

The accused reportedly told the investigators that the contract for Rs 40 crore was in an advanced stage of issue when the smuggling ring was busted.

Those familiar with the investigation said Swapna Suresh had also revealed the details of some contract work at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram and the ensuing commission the accused had received. The agencies were mum on this because it had no direct link to the smuggling case.

In the Hyderabad furnishing case, the informal agreement was that the accused would supply furniture through Manjeri-native T M Anwar, also in Customs custody now in the smuggling case.

Swapna and Sandep said the Rs 40-crore was above the market rates but they agreed on it as they were sure that the UAE government would not default on payment.

Sources said Sandeep took a commission of Rs.75,000 per kg of gold from hawala dealers who had stakes in the subversive trade. Ramees, another accused, used to take a cut from this and give the rest to Sandeep, who, in turn, used to pay Swapna, Sarith and the others.